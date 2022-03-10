Friday , 11 March 2022
Three members of Dbeibeh’s government resign

10/03/2022

Libya’s Government of National Unity, led by outgoing premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, is losing members amid rise of tensions in Tripoli.

At least three members Dbeibeh’s cabinet have resigned so far. These are, in particular, the Minister of Civil Service Abdel Fattah Khoja, the Minister of State for Immigration, Jadid Maatouq, and the Undersecretary of Finance for Institutional Affairs, Ali Taboni.

These resignations come as Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, newly-elected by parliament, vouched to move to the capital in order to assume office.

