UN Advisor meets female HCS members to review initiative for election’s constitutional basis

The UN Advisor, Stephanie Williams, said he had a meeting with various female members of the High Council of State (HCS) Thursday in Tripoli, in which she briefed them on the UN initiative to form a joint committee consisting of representatives from the House of Representatives and the High Council of Stat to establish a sound constitutional basis that enables the holding of elections.

Williams added on Twitter that the HCS members highlighted the need to hold elections as soon as possible out of respect for the aspirations of the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote.

She indicated that they has also agreed on the importance of supporting women’s representation at various levels in state institutions, key ministries, and in the Libyan political landscape.

She also praised their dedication to promoting dialogue and reconciliation in place of conflict, stressed the necessity of cooperation between political institutions for the sake of unity, stability, and peace.