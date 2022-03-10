UN urges calm as armed groups mobilize in Tripoli

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is “closely following with concern” reports about the mobilization of forces and movement of large convoys of armed groups that have increased tensions in and around Tripoli.

This comes as the new government, led by Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, is bracing to enter the capital despite the refusal of predecessor Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to handover power.

“The Mission stresses, once again, the importance of preserving calm and stability in the country,” UNSMIL said in a statement on Thursday.

UNSMIL also called on all parties to “refrain from any action that could lead to armed clashes”. It also urged them to cooperate with the Special Adviser Stephanie Williams in her “ongoing good offices’ efforts to find a negotiated way out of the current political stalemate”.