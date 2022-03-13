Elders of the Western Region: No to unelected government, yes to polls

Elders and dignitaries from the western region gathered in Misrata on Saturday to affirm their keenness on the safety of Libyans, the unity of their country, and to preserve security and stability in Tripoli and the entire western region.

In a statement, the group expressed their rejection of forming a parallel government or going to another transitional phase and emphasized their adherence to the outcomes of the Geneva dialogue.

They also denounced the Parliament and the HCS’s (an advisory body) step to amend the 12th constitutional article and called for activating the constitutional Chamber as soon as possible.

Parliamentary elections should take place by next June, the group said, reiterating the need to hold a referendum on the draft constitution.

“We refuse the attempts to empower criminals against the Libyan people and the intervention of some regional countries that support the House of Representatives,” the statement read.