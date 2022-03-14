Bashagha says his government will start work from Tripoli even if Dbeibah remains in office

The Prime Minister-designate, Fathi Bashagha, has told The Financial Times that his government will work from Tripoli even if the current Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah remained in office.

Bashagha added that he wanted to move to Tripoli in the most peaceful way possible, reiterating that his government wouldn’t be engaged in any type of violence or conflict, and stressing that there would be no parallel government.

Bashagha said the reason why he didn’t enter Tripoli so after was because he wanted to avoid conflict, explaining that the voting process on the confidence for his government was made clear to the UN, reaffirming that his goal “is leading Libya to parliamentary and presidential elections”.