Bashagha: We will arrive in Tripoli “in the next few days”

Libya’s Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha has vowed to relocate his government to Tripoli “in the next few days” to replace the rival one led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh who refuses to handover power.

“We will be arriving in Tripoli in the next few days and there will not be another parallel government,” Bashagha said in a telephone interview with the Financial Times.

The premier said he plans to move to the capital in the most “peaceful way possible”, insisting that his government would not be involved in “any violence or conflict”.

“The reason why we have not entered Tripoli just yet is to avoid [conflict],” he said.

He said his goal was to lead the country to parliamentary and presidential elections, but gave no timeframe. He said even if Dbeibeh remained physically in the prime minister’s office in the capital, “that does not mean that will stop me from starting my job in Tripoli in another location”.