High Council of State selects members for joint committee of election’s constitutional basis

The High Council of State (HCS) selected Monday 12 members for the joint committee with the House of Representatives (HoR) that aims to devise a constitutional basis for elections as soon as possible.

HCS member, Abdelkader Al-Huweili, told reporters that the 12 members represent the three regions of Libya to be part of the joint committee that was proposed by the UN.

“The UN proposed six members from each council, but the HCS believed that the number would not cover all the components and regions as well as women, so it chose 12 members. This was done after talking to the UN Advisor, Stephanie Williams, and if she insisted to keep the number at six for each council, then the 12 HCS members will consult within themselves and keep six only.” The HCS member said.

Williams proposed to form a joint committee between the HoR and HCS to agree on a constitutional basis for elections and to start work on March 15 under UN auspices, saying it should conclude its work by April 01. The initiative was accepted by the HCS but rejected by HoR Speaker Aqila Saleh who told Williams that the 12th constitutional amendment was legal.