SSA.. National efforts to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling in Libya

Illegal immigration is a subject of controversy between international organisations and security services inside Libya, who have been continually fighting these incidents in cooperation with local and international groups.

Following the February 17th Revolution, rampant illegal immigration in Libya became a widespread concern. With such worldwide attention, international organisations will, on occasion, come forth with a series of accusations against local authorities and how they manage the situations as they arise.

Denial of International Organisation for Migration Accusations

The Stability Support Apparatus (SSA) has come forth to deny the accusations set out by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). The IOM has accused the SSA of using violence against migrants.

The SSA has denounced the statements from the IOM and called on them to further investigate and reveal their facts and source(s). Additionally, the SSA has said that they are fully prepared to cooperate with the investigation where appropriate so that the facts may be presented for public opinion.

Rescue of migrants and hunting down human smugglers

In December 2021, the western branch of the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA) freed a group of Syrian citizens who had been kidnap victims of human smuggling gangs.

Human smugglers had kidnapped the Syrian citizens from the city of Surman, west of the capital, Tripoli. A ransom had been demanded in exchange for their release.

As reported on the SSA’s official Facebook page, the deputy head of the agency for operations and logistical support led the process of liberating the refugees.