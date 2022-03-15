PC: Failure of Libya talks endangers holding the elections

The Head of Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, has told several political parties that he will adopt the constitutional basis for holding elections, Fawasel media reported, citing exclusive sources.

Menfi said if there was no consensus within the joint committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) about the initiative of UN Advisor Stephanie Williams, he would adopt the constitutional basis for holding parliamentary and presidential elections.

Williams proposed to form a joint committee between the HoR and HCS to agree on a constitutional basis for elections and to start work on March 15 under UN auspices, saying it should conclude its work by April 01.

The initiative was accepted by the HCS but rejected by HoR Speaker Aqila Saleh who told Williams that the 12th constitutional amendment was legal. The HCS delayed on Sunday the session to choose the joint committee members for the lack of quorum.