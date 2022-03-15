Ukraine’s Intelligence: Libyan mercenaries recruited for Russia’s war

Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate revealed that Russia had been recruiting mercenaries from Libya and Syria to fight with its forces in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Intelligence said there are confirmed information that Moscow has trained Libyan mercenaries to fight in Ukraine for a monthly salary of 300 to 600 US dollars.

It also indicated that Russia had opened 14 recruiting centers in Syria: in areas under Assad’s control, adding that mercenaries would be sent to Russia via Hmeimim Airbase, where thousands are awaiting to join.