Thursday , 17 March 2022
EU supports training of 334 personnel of Interior Ministry

16/03/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Ministry of Interior announced the conclusion of the training course in the field of combating counterfeiting and forgery of public documents.

The course, which 334 of the Ministry members participated in, was organized in the Tunisian capital, under the auspices of the European Union Mission for Integrated Border Management Assistance in Libya (EUBAM), and with the support of the Dutch police.

The next stage of training will be inside Libya to localize knowledge and transfer expertise through these trainers, the Interior Ministry said.

