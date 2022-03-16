On 11 March, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) published its IOM Libya IDP and Returnee Report Round 40 . This IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report presents the data and findings on IDPs and returnees between December 2021 – January 2022. Consistent with the trend observed throughout 2021, in this 40th round of reporting, the numbers of IDPs within the country continued decreasing, with a parallel increase in the number of returnees.

As compared to 661,892 returnees identified in round 39, the number of those identified during round 40 increased to 673,554 individuals. A 2% increase in the percentage of those returning, accounting for a total increase of 19% since the October 2020 ceasefire in Libya.

Following the trend of returns to places of origin, the number of IDPs in Libya continued to decline during this round, with the total estimated number of IDPs decreasing from 179,047 in November 2021 to 168,011 by end of January 2022. This accounts for a 47% reduction in the number of people internally displaced in Libya since the October 2020 ceasefire (when 316,415 individuals were reported as displaced).

Read the report here.