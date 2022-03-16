Williams urges HoR to hold Libya elections as soon as possible

The UN Advisor Stephanie Williams met Tuesday in Tunisia with a group of members from the House of Representatives (HoR) and urged a timely and positive response from the HoR regarding the UN-proposed joint committee to work on the constitutional basis.

Williams added on Twitter that the HoR presented their perspectives on the current situation and their respective visions on the way forward.

“We discussed the UN-proposed joint committee in detail and I highlighted the importance of rebuilding consensus between the two chambers to take the country to elections as soon as possible.” Williams added.