Friday , 18 March 2022
Home / Normal / As lawsuit against Haftar moves forward, lawyer of plaintiffs says “We are one step closer to accountability”

As lawsuit against Haftar moves forward, lawyer of plaintiffs says “We are one step closer to accountability”

17/03/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

A lawsuit in the US against Khalifa Haftar is proceeding forward after it was put on pause last November before a key presidential vote in the country, which did not go ahead.

Mark Zaid, an attorney for Libyan families suing Haftar for allegedly committing war crimes, torture, and extrajudicial killings, told the Middle East Eye that “allowing our lawsuit to proceed forward means we’re one step closer to accountability. There’s no stopping this litigation now.”

He disclosed that they plan to take Haftar’s deposition, which would require the accused to answer questions about the actions of his forces.

“International law is quite clear regarding what transpired to our clients’ families and those of the many other innocent Libyan victims of Haftar, and justice will be done, he added.

A federal judge in Virginia issued an order to continue the case after a months-long hiatus due to legal procedures.

Judge Leonie M Brinkema of Virginia court called off the case last November, saying that it was “too closely intertwined” with the December elections in Libya.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
ArmyStates
All

Check Also

Norland discusses with Aldabaiba prevention of outbreak of violence, distribution of wealth, reopening of airspace with east

The U.S. Embassy revealed yesterday that Ambassador Richard Norland had held discussions with the incumbent …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved