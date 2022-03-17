As lawsuit against Haftar moves forward, lawyer of plaintiffs says “We are one step closer to accountability”

A lawsuit in the US against Khalifa Haftar is proceeding forward after it was put on pause last November before a key presidential vote in the country, which did not go ahead.

Mark Zaid, an attorney for Libyan families suing Haftar for allegedly committing war crimes, torture, and extrajudicial killings, told the Middle East Eye that “allowing our lawsuit to proceed forward means we’re one step closer to accountability. There’s no stopping this litigation now.”

He disclosed that they plan to take Haftar’s deposition, which would require the accused to answer questions about the actions of his forces.

“International law is quite clear regarding what transpired to our clients’ families and those of the many other innocent Libyan victims of Haftar, and justice will be done, he added.

A federal judge in Virginia issued an order to continue the case after a months-long hiatus due to legal procedures.

Judge Leonie M Brinkema of Virginia court called off the case last November, saying that it was “too closely intertwined” with the December elections in Libya.