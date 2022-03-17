Bashagha says elections cannot be held when there’s division and conflict

The Prime Minister-designate, Fathi Bashagha, said elections cannot take place when there’s division and conflict, adding that initiatives aimed at holding parliamentary elections only in some areas rather than others could create fragmentation and partition.

In a statement he issued Thursday on the Security Council session on Libya, Bashagha welcomed the remarks made by the member states and Under-Secretary General of the UN, Rosemary DiCarlo, saying they all confirmed the need to hold fair and transparent parliamentary and presidential elections across all Libya to meet the hopes of over two million voters and as per the Security Council resolutions, Berlin Conferences I and II as well as Paris Conference.

The member states and president of the Security Council called on Libya on Wednesday to hold fair and transparent parliamentary and presidential elections in all off Libyan regions.