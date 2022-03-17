UN’s Williams urges HoR to appoint proposed HoR-HSC Joint Committee members

Friday , 18 March 2022
17/03/2022 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General on Libya, Stephanie Williams, urged the House of Representatives (HoR) on Tuesday to announce its representatives on her proposed HoR-High State Council (HSC) Joint Committee.

The Joint Committee was proposed by Williams to come up with a political roadmap for Libya leading to constitutionally based elections this June. This comes after the 24 December 2021 elections were abandoned.

Williams reported that she had ‘‘met with a group of members from the House of Representatives and urged a timely and positive response from the HoR regarding the UN-proposed joint committee to work on the constitutional basis.’’

They presented their perspectives on the current situation and their respective visions on the way forward. We discussed the UN-proposed joint committee in detail and I highlighted the importance of rebuilding consensus between the two chambers to take the country to elections asap.’’

