Norland discusses with Aldabaiba prevention of outbreak of violence, distribution of wealth, reopening of airspace with east

The U.S. Embassy revealed yesterday that Ambassador Richard Norland had held discussions with the incumbent Caretaker Prime Minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba in Tripoli yesterday.

They discussed the current political situation with particular focus on preventing any outbreak of violence, and the ‘‘responsible distribution’’ of Libya’s oil wealth ‘‘for the benefit of all the Libyan people’’.

Norland urged Aldabaiba to re-open the airspace to domestic flights with eastern Libya. Aldabaiba had closed the airspace to prevent the newly House of Representatives elected Prime Minister, Fathi Bashagha, and his government from entering Tripoli.

The U.S. Ambassador and Special Envoy to Libya had also emphasised the importance of Aldabaiba ‘‘participating in good faith mediation efforts to help Libya maintain stability’’. This comment gives credence to reports that Aldabaiba had refused to meet Bashagha in Turkey, Tunisia or elsewhere to discuss the Libyan crisis – were accurate.

Norland had also emphasised the importance of preparation for ‘‘the presidential and parliamentary elections that Libyans continue to demand.’’