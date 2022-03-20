Dbiebah forms committee for national dialogue on election law and constitutional basis

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbiebah, instructed the formation of a national committee for national dialogue on election laws and constitutional basis.

Dbiebah said Sunday in a cabinet meeting that holding elections is a national matter that must be done, adding that he wouldn’t accept a deal of power under the umbrella of consensus, saying consensus in Libya comes through Libyans by elections.

He indicated that ministries should resolve people’s issues, asking them not to allow “political elites’ conspiracies” to confuse them, saying that people don’t care about who “sits on the chair of the government” but about who provides services.

“We have parliamentary and presidential elections ahead of us. This dream of Libyans can now come true. The conspiracy of extending terms of current legislative bodies won’t be successful. I have contacted international parties and they all agreed that the solution is in holding elections.” Dbiebah explained.

On Saturday, Dbiebah said at a women’s gathering to support elections that his government’s mission was to hold elections, saying “fanatics and adventurers” are urging Libyans to fight one another to take control of power for years without popular or constitutional legitimacy as they replaced elections with extension and dialogue with military convoys.