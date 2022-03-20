NCHRL urges Libyan security apparatuses not to publish detainees’ identities

The National Human Rights Commission in Libya (NCHRL) called on the Public Prosecutor to commit all security and military apparatuses to avoiding publishing confession statements and identities of detainees on social media and TV channels.

The NCHRL said on Sunday the ones responsible for such violations should be held accountable, adding that it had seen a growing requirement of publishing the IDs of the detainees and their preliminary statements which is a violation of Article 59 of Libyan criminal law that asks for interrogation confidentiality.

“Such a behavior is a violation of the detainees’ rights and universal declaration of human rights, in addition to being a way to influence the judiciary as they tackle the cases which could end up on unfair trials.” NCHRL added.

Several security and military apparatuses across all of Libya have been used to publishing video confessions or photos of detainees in various ongoing cases related to robbery, murder and other crimes on social media.