Bashagha urges government institutions not to abide by unity government’s orders

The Libyan Prime Minister-designate, Fathi Bashagha, warned Tuesday in a statement all government institutions against implementing the orders of PM Abdul Hamid Dbiebah of the Government of National Unity.

Bashagha said the unity government is now a caretaker government whose legal mandate has ended, instructing government institutions not to take any legal and administrative measures for councils of administration at all government institutions, asking them to disregard all Dbiebah government’s instructions.

Fear of more tensions that plunge Libya into political division and civil war is now growing after the House of Representatives (HoR) appointed Bashagha as a new PM to replace Dbiebah, who rejected the move and said he would only hand power to an elected government.

This new statement comes after Bashagha has tried to install his government with the help of an alliance of forces that drove from Misrata to Tripoli but were coaxed into returning to their previous positions by mediators from military leaders of Misrata.

After that, Bashagha said his government would enter Tripoli peacefully and by the law not force, yet a force loyal to Khalifa Haftar, Bashagha’s ally in the east, forced its entry into the unity government’s headquarters in eastern Libya and handed it over to Bashagha’s government officials.