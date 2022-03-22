Flights between western and eastern Libya to resume

Tuesday , 22 March 2022
22/03/2022 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

Flights between Tripoli’s Mitiga airport – and all western based airports – with eastern Libya are to resume today after over two weeks of closure. The claim was made by the state Alrasmiya TV.

However, the departures board at Mitiga airport this morning was still not showing any flights to eastern Libya.

Flights had been suspended with eastern Libya as a political countermeasure by incumbent Caretaker Prime Minister, Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, to prevent his challenger, the House of Representatives elected Prime Minister, Fathi Bashagha, from physically returning to western Libya.

Bashagha and his government had been in parliament, the House of Representatives, based in Tobruk, taking the oath of office.

The UN had repeatedly called for flights to resume.

