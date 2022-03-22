UNSMIL to proceed with HoR-HSC Joint Committee talks in Tunis today – without HoR representatives

UNSMIL announced yesterday that it is starting consultations in Tunis today with the House of Representatives (HoR) and High State Council (HSC) Joint Committee – but without the HoR.

While the HSC had announced previously its 12 Joint Committee members (double what UNSMIL has asked for), the HoR has failed to announce its representatives.

Here is the full UNSMIL statement on today’s talks in Tunis:

‘‘On 3 March 2022, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General (SASG) on Libya Ms. Stephanie Williams announced an initiative to form a joint committee from the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) to agree on a firm constitutional basis for national elections. On the same day, the SASG sent official invitations to the heads of the HoR and the HCS to select representatives to participate in the joint committee. On 10 March, HoR Speaker Mr. Agila Saleh officially welcomed the United Nations initiative as a step to enhance the ties between the two councils and pledged the HoR’s cooperation. To date, the UN has yet to receive the list of the HoR’s representatives for the joint committee although we remain in active communication with the Speaker’s office. On 15 March, the head of the HCS, Mr. Khaled Al-Mishri sent a letter announcing the list of HCS participants.

Cognizant of the overwhelming desire of millions of Libyans to go to the ballot boxes and democratically elect those who represent them, the SASG will proceed with a consultative session with the designated HCS representatives. This session will commence tomorrow, on 22 March, in Tunisia. The UN expects that the HoR will submit the list of its representatives and join the meeting within the coming days.’’