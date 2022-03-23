Libya imposes total ban on fish exports and orders creation of three-month strategic food stock

Libya imposed a total ban yesterday on the export of all types of fish effective immediately. It also announced the plan to create a three-month strategic stock of basic foods.

The announcements came following a meeting held yesterday headed by Economy Minister Mohamed Hwej to discuss the mechanism of regulating the local market, the flow of goods and controlling their prices.

As well as key relevant government departments, the Economy Ministry reported that the meeting included security departments, several businessmen, mill owners and companies manufacturing and supplying foodstuffs.

During the meetings, the attendees discussed the problems and obstacles facing mills and companies in providing raw materials and importing basic commodities in large quantities, represented in opening credits for collection and the repercussions of the global political crisis on export and import operations and the high costs of shipping.

Minister of Economy Hwej stressed that the ministry will take a number of necessary measures to solve problems and overcome difficulties facing businessmen and suppliers, and form a working team headed by the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and membership of the law enforcement agencies to communicate and coordinate with the relevant authorities in the state, including the Audit Bureau and the Central Bank of Libya to provide the necessary facilities regarding opening cash against document credits.

He directed the owners of mills and companies manufacturing and importing food commodities to provide a strategic stockpile for a period of no less than three months, indicating that the ministry will begin setting the prices of basic commodities and referring them to the controlling authorities for implementation and control of violators and speculators within the framework of organizing the local market and achieving stability and food security for the citizen.