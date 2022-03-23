Stephanie Williams says HoR hasn’t sent names of joint committee members

The Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Libya Stephanie Williams said that the UN has yet to receive the list of the House of Representatives (HoR) members for the joint committee with the High Council of State (HCS) although the UN remains in active communication with the Speaker’s office.

UNSMIL said in a statement that on 15 March, the head of the HCS, Khaled Al-Mishri sent a letter announcing the list of HCS participants.

“Cognizant of the overwhelming desire of millions of Libyans to go to the ballot boxes and democratically elect those who represent them, Williams will proceed with a consultative session with the designated HCS representatives. This session will commence tomorrow, on 22 March, in Tunisia. The UN expects that the HoR will submit the list of its representatives and join the meeting within the coming days.” UNSMIL said.

UNSMIL added that it renews its appreciation to the Tunisian authorities for their continuous support to the Mission.

UNSMIL reminded Libyans that it had announced an initiative to form a joint committee from the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) to agree on a firm constitutional basis for national elections.

“On the same day, the SASG sent official invitations to the heads of the HoR and the HCS to select representatives to participate in the joint committee” UNSMIL indicated.

It added that on 10 March, HoR Speaker Agila Saleh officially welcomed the United Nations initiative as a step to enhance the ties between the two councils and pledged the HoR’s cooperation.