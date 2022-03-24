Al-Nuwairi: Consultations continuing to name joint constitutional committee members

Consultations are on to nomination members for the joint constitutional committee to engage in talks with their counterparts in the High Council of State (HCS) in Tunisia, said the first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Fawzi Al-Nuwairi on Wednesday.

He emphasized the need for balanced and parallel action on all tracks to achieve the desired goal.

“The solution to the crisis is not limited to the constitution.. it is important to move forward on all tracks, as focusing on the constitutional path and ignoring others means repeating previous mistakes,” Al-Nuwairi said in press statements.

The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, said that the United Nations is looking forward to Libya’s Parliament (HoR) presenting its list of representatives in the joint constitutional committee with the High Council of State to join the ongoing consultations in Tunisia.

In a press conference on Tuesday, he said the United Nations expects the HoR to present its representatives to the committee over the next few days.