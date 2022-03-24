Bashagha accuses unity government of “usurping power, occupying state institutions”

The Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha accused on Wednesday the Government of National Unity (GNU) of usurping power and occupying state institutions’ headquarters in Tripoli in a way of fait accompli.

Bashagha added in a post on Facebook that the GNU is taking advantage of his government’s keenness on avoiding violence and military escalation, urging for unified efforts by local and international parties to stop GNU’s escalation, which he called “irresponsible and could lead to undermining the ceasefire and efforts aimed at holding elections.”

Bashagha said he supports UNSMIL and UN Advisor’s efforts to support the constitutional track through committees to be selected by the House of Representatives and High Council of State, urging all parties to support this track so it could be a basis for elections. He said his government pledged to provide political, technical, and logistical support for holding elections across the country.

On Tuesday, Bashagha warned in a statement all government institutions against implementing the orders of PM Abdul Hamid Dbiebah and GNU.