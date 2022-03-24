LNA Spox: Haftar did not visit Moscow, will not send soldiers to fight against Ukraine

Spokesman of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed al-Mismari, denied the news that LNA Commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, visited Moscow, and intention to send soldiers to fight with the Russian forces in Ukraine.

He added in a press conference that this talk is illogical and is intended to distort the Libyan National Army.

He called on the media to investigate accuracy and credibility and to derive news from its original sources, stressing that LNA Command is with the international community’s orientation in combating terrorism and transnational organized crime.

He stressed the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) not to manage chaos and stay away from it, and to support the new government mandated by the House of Representatives, which was agreed upon and chosen as a result of a Libyan-Libyan dialogue.

He demanded not to tamper with the achievements of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee, most notably the opening of the coastal road and domestic flights.

Al-Mismari affirmed LNA support for the statement of the Defense Minister of Defense of Fathi Bashagha’s government, which he said is consistent with the wishes of all Libyans and is in line with the declared goals of LNA General Command in fighting terrorism and crime.