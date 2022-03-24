Friday , 25 March 2022
Local calls on Presidential Council to assume legislative authority, freeze HoR and HCS

24/03/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The High Association of Unions, Syndicates, Assemblies, Councils, and Civil Society Groups called on the Libyan Presidential Council to freeze the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS), urging the council to issue a presidential ordinance to carry out online referendum on the constitution draft within a specific timeline.

The Association said after conducting the constitutional referendum, the council should issue an ordinance for election laws and then holding elections before the end of 2022 summer.

“We call on the UNSMIL to work within the limits of its mandate and to avoid looking away from the constitutional basis for the democratic process. Local pressure should escalate to press the UNSMIL, Presidential Council, High National Elections Commission and Government of National Unity to allow the Presidential Council to assume legislative authority regarding elections. We also urge the Supreme Court’s General Assembly to activate the constitutional circuit court in time for the constitutional referendum and before the final results.” The Association added.

