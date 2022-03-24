Thursday , 24 March 2022
Menfi: PC represents unity of the country

24/03/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The head of the Presidential Council (PC), Mohammed Menfi, has described the PC as a lifeline for all Libyans, as it represents the three regions of the country and its unity.

This came during his meeting, on Wednesday, with a number of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections to discuss developments in the political situation in Libya.

Menfi reaffirmed the impartiality of the PC through its dealings with all political parties in Libya, saying that it stands at the same distance from everyone.

He also reiterated his support for the consensus between the House of Representatives and the High Council of State on a constitutional basis for holding parliamentary and presidential elections.

For their part, the candidates stressed the necessity of setting specific dates for the elections and announcing the final lists of candidates for the legislative and presidential elections by the High National Elections Commission.

