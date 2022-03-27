Monday , 28 March 2022
Home / Normal / GNU Chief of General Staff calls for “pure” Libyan dialogue

GNU Chief of General Staff calls for “pure” Libyan dialogue

27/03/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

Chief of General Staff of the outgoing Government of National Unity (GNU), Lieutenant-General Mohamed al-Haddad called on all Libyan political parties to give priority to the interest of the country over any consideration in a “pure” Libyan national dialogue.

Al-Haddad added in a speech during his visit to Jadu, west of Tripoli, that the national dialogue includes all spectrums of Libyans alike, without any foreign interventions.

The Chief of Staff stressed that Libya is facing a critical political situation, an unknown economic future, and divide.

Political TransitionSecurity Forces
ArmyExecutive Authorities
All

Check Also

UNICEF: Two children killed, one injured by explosive remnants of war in Libya

UNICEF said it received reports that two children were killed and one was injured due …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved