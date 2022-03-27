GNU Chief of General Staff calls for “pure” Libyan dialogue

Chief of General Staff of the outgoing Government of National Unity (GNU), Lieutenant-General Mohamed al-Haddad called on all Libyan political parties to give priority to the interest of the country over any consideration in a “pure” Libyan national dialogue.

Al-Haddad added in a speech during his visit to Jadu, west of Tripoli, that the national dialogue includes all spectrums of Libyans alike, without any foreign interventions.

The Chief of Staff stressed that Libya is facing a critical political situation, an unknown economic future, and divide.