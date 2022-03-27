UNICEF: Two children killed, one injured by explosive remnants of war in Libya

UNICEF said it received reports that two children were killed and one was injured due to explosive remnants of war in Libya.

The children -among them two brothers- are 6, 7 and 16 years old. They are from Benghazi and Sirte, UNICEF said in a statement on Sunday.

Last year alone, The United Nations was able to verify that at least 26 children in Libya were killed or injured due to explosive remnants of war, the statement pointed out.

UNICEF called on all parties to spare no effort to clear Libya of land mines and unexploded ordnances and support children and families affected.