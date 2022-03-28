Haftar, Aqila Saleh visit Egypt

Khalifa Haftar and House of Representatives’ (HoR) Speaker, Aqila Saleh, visited Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Sunday to hold discussions as part of Egypt’s support for the political process that led to forming Fathi Bashagha’s government by the HoR – a government blessed by Haftar – media sources have reported.

The sources said the visit came in a time of tension as Bashagha’s government failed to enter Tripoli and assume power from PM Abdul Hamid Dbiebah who rejected, and still does, handing over authorities to Bashagha, saying he would hand over to elected government only.

Bashagha, who visited Egypt in the last couple of days, told reporters that his government would start work only from Tripoli.

In an interview with Al-Wasat TV, Bashagha explained that some positive signals from certain countries had been seen, especially from Qatar and the UAE, adding that Cairo had not interfered in any way in his government’s cabinet formation.

Bashagha added that he was looking for real consensus, saying if Haftar was represented in the Ministries of Finance and Defense, Burkan Al-Ghadab (Military Operation that fought Haftar’s forces in west Libya between 2019 and 2020) was represented in six Ministries, stressing that his cabinet formation was balanced and was not based on “quota system”.