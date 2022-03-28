U.S. “strongly supports” independence and integrity of Libya’s sovereign institutions

The United States said it “strongly supports the independence and integrity of Libya’s sovereign institutions which are apolitical and work in the interests of all Libyans,” according to U.S. Embassy in Libya.

The American statement came after the UN Special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said the independence and integrity of the National Oil Corporation, the Libyan Investment Authority, and the Central Bank of Libya must be shielded from political perturbations.

“These sovereign institutions belong first and foremost to the Libyan people and should not be subjected to arbitrary pressures or weaponized for the benefit of one party or another,” Williams tweeted on Monday.

“Transparent management and distribution of the wealth of the Libyan people should be a shared objective,” she added.