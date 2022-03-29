76 deputies declare refusal of dialogue until Bashagha government assume duties in Tripoli

Seventy six Libyan deputies issued a statement Tuesday refusing to discuss the formation of any committees outside the framework of the 12th constitutional amendment approved by the Parliament.

They also stressed the refusal to enter into any dialogue before the sovereignty of the consensual national decision is respected and the legitimate government headed by Fathi Bashagha assumes its duties in Tripoli and extends its influence over the entire country.

The Parliament members also stressed the need for the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to adhere to its role in support of the political process and to respect and support any Libyan-Libyan agreement that is reached.

They called on the Parliament to pledge and fully commit to holding the elections on time without delay and to do everything that is required in order to accomplish the process without delay.