Al-Mishri stresses the need to end transitional stages and hold elections as soon as possible

The head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khaled Al-Mishri and a number of candidates for the presidential elections, have stressed the need to end the transitional stages and hold elections as soon as possible.

This came during their meeting on Monday, during which they discussed the latest political developments in the country, stressing the need to hold elections on agreed legal and constitutional bases to get the country out of the political impasse.