Meeting with Menfi, Sisi renews support for political solution to Libyan crisis

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during his meeting with the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, reiterated Egypt’s full support for a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

Al-Sisi affirmed his country’s support for Libya to achieve stability, to hold free and transparent elections in accordance with a consensual constitutional framework, in which all Libyans participate.

He praised the efforts of the Presidential Council in unifying state institutions, laying the foundations for national reconciliation, and working with all parties to the political process to overcome the current crisis.

For his part, al-Menfi praised the depth of the brotherly relations that bind the two countries, referring to the efforts of the Egyptian diplomacy in supporting stability and peace in Libya.

The two sides discussed the developments of the political situation in Libya, and the bilateral relations that unite the two countries, and reviewed efforts to restore security and stability in the country.