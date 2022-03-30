Dbeibah hands over draft election law to national dialogue’s committee

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, gave on Wednesday a draft election law that was devised by a ministerial committee to a national committee that is tasked with implementing the government’s “Return of Trust to the People” plan.

Hokoometna platform on Facebook said the national committee is tasked with conducting a nationwide dialogue to discuss the draft election law, while Dbeibah said the goal behind forming the committee was expanding the circle of participation of political personalities, adding that this committee proves the credibility of the government in devising election laws to carry out the vote in a transparent manner.

Hokoometna said the national committee’ members indicated that they were keen on the success of this national mission so that Libyans’ goal of elections can be achieved.