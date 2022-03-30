In a meeting with eastern mayors, Dbeibah calls for activating local management

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, on Tuesday, held discussions with mayors of several municipalities in the eastern region.

The PM reviewed the progress achieved in transferring competencies and activating local administration furthermore how to benefit from revenues.

Discussions focused on obstacles facing the municipalities and the projects implemented within the 2021 financial allocations. In this context, Dbeibah stressed the need to enhance local administration and transfer competencies to the municipalities.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Hussein Al-Qatrani and the ministers of housing and construction, local government, interior, and sports, as well as 26 mayors of municipalities in the eastern region.

On the other hand, a group of mayors from the eastern region issued a statement earlier on Tuesday stressing that the parallel government headed by Fathi Bashagha is the only legitimate government in the country and that they stand ready to implement its decisions.