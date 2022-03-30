Friday , 1 April 2022
UN Advisor on Libya affirms support for 30% quota on women political participation

30/03/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

Stephanie Willians, UN Advisor on Libya, met on Tuesday with Intisar bin Ashour, head of the National Charter Party, to discuss “the importance of political parties and women’s participation in the Libyan political process,” Williams said on Wednesday.

In a statement via Twitter, the U.N. diplomat said Ashour briefed her on “the challenges facing the political parties, including those regarding party registration and voter awareness.”

“Given the critical role that women can play in decision-making and national reconciliation, I stressed the need to achieve the 30% target on women’s participation in politics and go beyond that,” Williams said.

1/3 Yesterday, I met with Ms. Intisar bin Ashour, head of the National Charter Party, and her colleagues Mr. Omar Al-Khoja, Ms. Ghoufran Beeouk, and Ms. Amal Swaisi to discuss the importance of political parties and women’s participation in the Libyan political process. pic.twitter.com/1wfPW5vVgZ

— Stephanie Turco Williams (@SASGonLibya) March 30, 2022

Gender and SecurityPolitical Transition
United Nations
