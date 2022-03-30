UN Advisor on Libya affirms support for 30% quota on women political participation

Stephanie Willians, UN Advisor on Libya, met on Tuesday with Intisar bin Ashour, head of the National Charter Party, to discuss “the importance of political parties and women’s participation in the Libyan political process,” Williams said on Wednesday.

In a statement via Twitter, the U.N. diplomat said Ashour briefed her on “the challenges facing the political parties, including those regarding party registration and voter awareness.”

“Given the critical role that women can play in decision-making and national reconciliation, I stressed the need to achieve the 30% target on women’s participation in politics and go beyond that,” Williams said.