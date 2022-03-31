HoR refused UN request for constitutional basis for Libya elections

The spokesman for the House of Representatives (HoR), Abdullah Blehiq, said that the HoR has not issued any decision regarding the formation of a committee for the UN Advisor Stephanie Williams’ proposal to form a constitutional basis for holding elections.

Blehiq added in a press statement that the HoR is represented by the recent statement issued by 76 members, refusing to participate in Williams’ initiative.

76 HoR members reaffirmed their refusal to discuss the formation of any committees outside the framework of the 12th constitutional amendment that was approved by the HoR, considering that any other dialogue that takes place outside this framework is illegitimate, stressing their refusal to enter into any dialogue before Fathi Bashagha’s government assumes its duties from the capital, Tripoli, and extends its control over the entire country. They called on the UN mission to commit to its role in support of the political process and respect and back up any Libyan-Libyan agreement.

They indicated that the HoR roadmap tackled the most important files that are vital to holding elections, essentially national reconciliation, security and the constitution, pledging to commit to holding elections on time and doing everything to accomplish the roadmap without delay.

In the meantime, the spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, said days ago that the UN was looking forward to receiving the HoR’s list of representatives in the Joint Constitutional Committee with the High Council of State to join the consultations, which started in Tunisia.

Williams held the first meeting with the High Council of State’s committee on last Tuesday in Tunisia on the constitutional basis discussions without the presence of the House of Representatives. According to Williams’ plan, the two-week deadline for consensus between the HoR and HCS will end after five days.