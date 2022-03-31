Italian Interior Minister: number of migrant arrivals from Libya declining sharply

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese briefed the parliamentarians on the implementation of the Schengen agreement and on the irregular migration movements affecting Italy during the committee set up to monitor the migration movements.

Lamorgese stated that the migration route in the Central Mediterranean, which is in the Libya-Tunisia-Italy triangle, has also seen a decreasing trend in the arrivals of migrants in recent months and stated that the number of those who crossed the Mediterranean from the beginning of the year to date is 6,701.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Wednesday that she will visit Turkey on April 6 to discuss the issue of irregular migration.