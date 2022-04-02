Libyan authorities rescue over 300 migrants in two days

Over the past two days, the Libyan Coast Guard managed to rescue 316 migrants off the country’s coast, while the body of a migrant has been recovered from a boat that sank two weeks ago, the Libyan Navy said.

According to the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Naval Forces, the Zawiya Coast Guard carried out two rescue operations involving two rubber boats carrying 203 irregular migrants of different nationalities north of the Abu Kammash marine area off Libya.

He said the Coast Guard Operations Room dispatched a patrol to the spot after receiving a distress call and disembarked the group at the Zawiya refinery landing point.

The team at the landing point provided the rescued migrants with essential support and assistance before handing them over to the competent authorities.

In this connection, the Italian Minister of Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, has noted that the flows of illegal immigrants to the Italian coasts from Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria have been in continuous decline since last November.