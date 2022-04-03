Libya Red Crescent official freed after 10-month abduction

A Libyan Red Crescent official abducted 10 months ago was released on Saturday, the military prosecution said.

Mansour Ati al-Maghrabi was abducted by unidentified assailants in June 2021 in the eastern city of Ajdabiya where he was head of a branch of the Red Crescent.

He was “released thanks to mediation from his tribe”, a source at the military prosecutor’s office told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A picture of Maghrabi was posted online showing him standing next to the head of the Maghariba tribe, Sheikh Salah Lataouech.

The news website Al-Wasat, quoting relatives of Maghrabi, said he was released by “unidentified” individuals.

There were no further details concerning his release.

Libya is seeking to extricate itself from a decade of chaos and conflict that followed the toppling of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

In December last year, the oil-rich North African country was meant to hold elections as part of a UN-guided peace process.

But the polls were indefinitely postponed amid political wrangling over their legal basis and the eligibility of controversial candidates.

Since March, the country has found itself with two rival prime ministers.