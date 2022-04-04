Top militia figure loyal to Haftar killed in Benghazi

A senior figure in Khalifa Haftar’s militias was shot dead in Benghazi on Sunday, local sources have confirmed.

The deceased, identified to be Shouaib Boumediene, was killed in a shooting attack on Venice Street on Sunday evening by unknown persons who fled the scene afterward.

Boumediene is considered one of the most prominent leaders in Haftar’s militias, especially in the Al-Laithi area. He is accused of murder, torture, and seizing the property of Haftar’s opponents, who are now IDPs in western Libya.

Recently, the city of Benghazi witnessed the killing of several controversial leaders in the ranks of Haftar, such as Mohammed Al-Kani, Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, and others, while the party responsible for their assassination has not been revealed to date.