40 African migrants caught in human smuggling den in Sabratha west of Tripoli

The Interior Ministry of the Libyan outgoing government said that the Sabratha Security Directorate transferred 40 people of different African nationalities to the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency, after they were caught in a human smuggling den in the city during the last period.

The ministry indicated that a technical meeting will be held to discuss the implementation of European support and training programs on the southern borders, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting brought together the President and members of the Central Committee on the Follow-up of International Support with the “European Foundation for Business and Strategies”, one of the institutions of the European Union.