Interior Ministry condemns armed clashes in Tripoli

The Libyan Interior Ministry condemned the armed confrontations in Tripoli on Monday evening between armed groups affiliated to the Presidential Council and the Interior Ministry of Dbeibeh’s government.

The Ministry confirmed in a statement that these clashes threaten citizens and endanger their properties.

It made it clear its keenness to establish real peace by alleviating the suffering of the people by achieving security and stability.

The Ministry added that armed confrontations in residential areas are not acceptable under any circumstances.

It called on all parties in Tripoli to stop armed confrontations and immediately calm down and give priority to the interests of the people and the country.