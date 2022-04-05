Libyan MP: Absence of accountability for state officials constitutes impunity

Wednesday , 6 April 2022
The Absence of accountability for Libya’s heads of government and senior officials constitutes impunity, said Member of Parliament Muhammad Al-Hashemi on Tuesday.

In a press statement, Al-Hashemi explained that division in Libya led to failure in reporting misconduct and criminal behavior of Libyan government officials.

The MP urged the government of Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha to cooperate with oversight authorities on this matter.

Al-Hashemi also called on judicial authorities to legally pursue “all those who committed abuses.”

