EU confirms support for consensus between HoR and HCS to agree on election constitutional basis

The Head of European Union’s (EU) mission to Libya, Jose Sabadell, said the EU is committed to work with the House of Representatives (HoR) and UN Support Mission (UNSMIL) and rejects all solutions to violence as well as voices commitment to holding elections as soon as possible.

Sabadell told the Head of HoR’s Foreign Affairs Commission, Yousef Al-Aqouri, in a virtual meeting that the EU’s role is vital to the efforts of UN advisor Stephanie Williams to strike consensus between the HoR and HCS to agree on a constitutional basis for holding fair and transparent elections.

Al-Aqouri reiterated the need to boost relations with the EU in all fields, saying that the HoR chose a new government headed by Fathi Bashagha as per democratic methods, and adding that Dbiebah’s government failed to achieve its main goal; holding elections.

He expressed hope that the EU will have a positive role in urging Dbiebah to respect democracy and HoR decisions, voicing remarks on the work of the UNSMIL’s work, and saying that it should coordinate with the HoR roadmap committee.