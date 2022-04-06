Oil Corporation, Administrative Authority discuss challenges facing oil sector

The chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, received on Wednesday the chairman of the Administrative Supervisory Authority, Suleiman al-Shanti, in the presence of the Acting Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Shoobi, according to NOC.

The meeting discussed a number of topics, most notably the current situation of the oil sector, the challenges it faces as a result of lack of funding and scarce budgets, ways to find solutions to ensure that the NOC is provided with the required budgets to maintain and increase the production and secure its sustainability, to provide appropriate services to oil sector workers, NOC said in a statement-