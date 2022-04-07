HCS: Ready for talks with Parliament

Thursday , 7 April 2022
07/04/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The High Council of State (HCS) on Wednesday said it is ready to sit with the House of Representatives (HoR) committee if the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) invites them for a session.

The HSC made the disclosure during a meeting that grouped its head, Khaled Al-Mishri, First Deputy Masoud Obaid, and members of the bloc’s dialogue committee assigned to prepare the constitutional basis with their counterparts in the HoR.

A statement by the HCS said that discussions addressed the latest developments related to the elections, including the constitutional basis.

The HCS committee confirmed its readiness to enter into dialogue with the Parliament’s committee while preserving the constants set by the HCS.

